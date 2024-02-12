Dubai: Oman’s Ministry of Labour has announced a holiday for both public and private sector employees on Monday, February 12, citing the unstable weather conditions across the country.
However, the holiday does not apply to employees in Al Wusta and Dhofar Governorates.
A statement from the Ministry of Labour stated, “In view of the inclement weather, it has been decided that Monday (February 12, 2024) is an official holiday for government employees and workers in the private sector establishments in all governorates, except Dhofar and Al Wusta.”
Moreover, the Ministry of Education has suspended classes for all public, private, and international schools in the country, with the exception of schools in Dhofar and Al Wusta governorates, for Monday, February 12.
The decision comes in light of the weather forecast from Oman Meteorology, which forecast thunderstorms and hail leading to flash floods in several governorates.
As a precautionary measure, the Royal Oman Police has reopened Al Amerat-Baushar Mountain road for traffic, while traffic in sub-roads in the Wilayat of Shinas has been closed due to the overflow of Wadi Sur Al Abri.
Additionally, the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority has deployed rescue teams in various parts of the governorates to ensure safety and provide assistance.
With heavy rains and thunderstorms expected, Mwasalat has announced the suspension of city bus services in Muscat for Monday. Furthermore, the Ministry of Health will reschedule appointments in areas affected by the weather conditions, advising visitors to follow alerts issued by competent authorities.
The Ministry of Culture also postponed activities scheduled for February 12 due to the inclement weather, emphasizing the importance of prioritising safety during such conditions.