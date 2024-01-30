Dubai: The national carrier Oman Air will undergo a major network restructuring by dropping operations to multiple destinations in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The airline is cancelling operations to Islamabad, Lahore, Colombo and Chittagong.
In Pakistan, a new route - to Sialkot - has been added. The airline said it will be ‘reducing frequencies to certain markets’ while also increasing capacity to two destinations in India – Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram. Three further destinations will be operated on a seasonal basis: Trabzon during summer and Zurich and Malé in winter.
The move aims to bolster the company’s overall financial performance. “As part of its ongoing transformation, which aims to improve the company’s overall financial performance and fortify its position in an increasingly competitive market, Oman Air has announced several strategic changes to its network,” said the carrier in a statement.
Summer schedule
Starting this summer, Oman Air has also introduced measures to optimise its schedule. “To better cater to the Omani market and serve key flows in and out of Oman, flight times have been revised for several of its destinations, emphasising more favourable slots to offer greater convenience for direct passengers and maximise connection windows,” an airline spokesperson said.
The airline also said it continuously evaluates its strategy to adapt to changing market dynamics and identify additional opportunities. “Maintaining alignment with government stakeholders, including the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, Oman Air remains committed to the economic and social objectives of Oman’s 2040 Vision,” it said.
Last year, the Gulf country’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism said the total investments in Oman’s heritage and tourism sector are expected to reach $7 billion by 2025. The number of hotel rooms in Oman is expected to reach 33,000 by end 2025, the ministry said, adding that it aims to increase the share of the sector’s contribution to GDP to OR920 million - or 2.75-3 per cent of GDP - by 2025.
The airline was also named the most punctual airline in the MENA region for 2023 by aviation analytics company Cirium. It scored 92.5 per cent On-Time Performance (OTP), the highest among all carriers across all categories. This is the second consecutive time the Muscat-based airline has taken top spot, scoring 91.3 per cent during 2022.