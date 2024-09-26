Muscat: The Indian Embassy in Muscat has issued a warning that fraudsters are spoofing its telephone lines to scam individuals for money. The advisory cautions against responding to any suspicious calls.

The Embassy specifically alerted Indian nationals in Oman about fraudulent calls requesting money to resolve passport and immigration issues.

“Attention Indian nationals in Oman: Beware of calls from spoofed numbers claiming to be from the Embassy,” the advisory stated.

The Embassy noted that innocent Indian nationals have reported receiving calls from numbers posing as the Indian Embassy. The caller often demands payment to address passport or immigration matters, with one reported number being +180071234.

“All Indian nationals are advised that 80071234 is the 24/7 toll-free helpline number for the Community Welfare Wing of the Embassy and is not used for outgoing calls. Any calls from the spoofed number +180071234 are fraudulent,” the statement said.