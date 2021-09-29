Muscat: Most Indian schools in Oman will resume in-person classes for senior students from next month. Indian School Muscat, the flagship Indian school in Oman, Indian School Wadi Kabir and Indian School Al Ghubra will resume in-person classes for only senior class in October. Announcement for resuming classes for other grades will be issued soon, it is learnt.
Sudesh Madhavan, parent of a grade 8 student in Indian School Muscat said there are restrictions on the class size for resumption of in-person classes. “Indian Schools in general have a greater number of students compared to other schools, hence it becomes difficult when there are size restrictions. Currently on-line classes are going on, but we prefer physical attendance for our wards, and we hope it happens soon.”
Other Indian schools in the capital area have also informed that the attendance-based classes will resume only for senior students. The teachers and administrative staff will have to be present in the school from October onwards for all Indian schools.