Muscat: Cyclone Luban was downgraded from Category 1 to a ‘tropical storm’ by the Public Authority for Civil Aviation’s official meteorology department.

The eye of storm was 450 kilometres away from the Salalah coast, with wind speeds dropping to about 100 to 118km/h in the centre. However, the report also said that the storm could strengthen again into a Category 1 Cyclone within 12 hours.

In its latest update, a meteorology department statement said: “The tropical storm in the west of the Arabian Sea, located, 430km east-southeast from Salalah, 430km east northeast from Socotra, is moving at speed 5 km/h. Wind speed around the centrr is reaching 100 to 118km/h.”

“The tropical storm is expected to continue moving west northwest towards the Omani and Yemeni coasts. The wind speed around the centre will be 110 to 118km/h during the next 24 hours. The centre of the storm will cross the land next Sunday.”

Weathermen in Oman urged residents in the Dhofar governorate to avoid low-lying areas, wadis and sailing at sea as strong winds and of flash floods are expected with tropical storm Luban making landfall.

The sea will continue to be rough, with big waves expected.