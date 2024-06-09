The thief trying out shoe at a mosque in Kuwait. Image Credit: Videograb

Dubai: Kuwaiti authorities have apprehended an Egyptian expatriate accused of stealing shoes from a mosque in the Salmiya area.

The Ministry of Interior, in coordination with the Criminal Investigation Department, made the arrest after identifying the individual involved, who is said to have a history of criminal activities including multiple thefts and breach of trust incidents.

A photograph of the expatriate was released by the Ministry as part of their announcement.

Following the resolution of pending legal cases against him, the individual is slated for deportation from Kuwait.

Additionally, a video that captured the act of theft has gone viral on social media.

The footage clearly shows the man engaging in the act of stealing shoes, sparking widespread outrage.