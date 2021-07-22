The application is used by Kuwait’s Civil Aviation to organise travel and adhere to health measures put in place. Image Credit: Kuwait Mosafer

Kuwait City: As people set off for their summer travel, many have been experiencing issues with the Kuwait Mosafer platform which is required for all those travelling to and from Kuwait.

The application is used by Kuwait’s Civil Aviation to organise travel and adhere to health measures put in place. Most notably, travellers have to input their travel details, pay for a PCR upon arrival and upload their vaccine certificate.

Many people took to social media to complain about the application, with some saying that they missed their flights because their details were not recognised on the platform.

Several MPs also called on the government to stop requiring passengers to use the application. MP Hamad Al Matar said in a Tweet: “Citizens are stuck at airports and tickets are very expensive. Who bears these losses and waste at airports? Why is it that only Kuwait is stuck because of impractical and immature decisions? The government should stop the Mosafer application now.”

Travel restrictions

As there are several travel restrictions at the moment, the Kuwait Mosafer application was created to regulate travel and make it easier on passengers.

The Kuwait Mosafer application is supposed to manage all PCR tests. Before arriving in Kuwait, all passengers need to present a negative PCR test 72 hours prior to their arrival. For some countries, Kuwait only recognises certain laboratories, which are listed on the application.

Then upon arrival in Kuwait, all passengers need to pay for a PCR test (at a lab of their choice or at the airport) on the application before their arrival to the country.

Since May 22, Kuwaitis can only travel if they have at least one jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. But starting on August 1, only Kuwaitis who are fully vaccinated will be able to leave the country.