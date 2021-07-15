1 of 19
ALBANIA | After dreaming about vacations for more than a year, many UAE residents are finally taking that much needed break this Eid Al Adha. Travel agencies and airlines were reporting higher than average bookings in the lead up to the week, with some steep discounts on ticket rates being another incentive to get onto an aircraft.
ARMENIA | The Eid Al Adha and Arafat day break will be from July 19 to July 22. With the weekend added on, airlines are reasonably sure that UAE residents will be taking their first big summer break since 2019.
GEORGIA | Georgia, Armenia and Serbia are the destinations of choice for the upcoming six-day break, each providing quarantine-free travel. That and the weather should be enough to recharge travellers’ batteries after enduring the in-the-high-40’s temperatures here. Some of the tour packages to these destinations are sold out, according to industry sources.
SERBIA | One of the criteria that travellers are looking for is an assurance of quarantine-free travel. Sure, there will be protocols that need to be followed in the new-normal, but no one wants these to intrude overwhelmingly into travel plans.
AZERBAIJAN | The post-pandemic travellers’ checklist includes visa on arrival (or e-visa), flight durations and affordable deals. Vivek Menon of Deira Travels says “Due to COVID-19, hotels are offering deals like never before. The pandemic is very much there, but one can still travel with caution and make the most of these deals.”
RUSSIA | Interestingly, two Africa destinations – Zanzibar and Kenya - shot up in prominence as Eid and summer go-to spots. Western European destinations, however, are yet to figure that prominently, having only recently rolled back their quarantine measures for inbound travel..
MONTENEGRO | The Eid week is also a status check for the ‘travel corridors’ set up by the UAE with a growing list of countries. “A few have started - like Switzerland, Germany, and Austria - but the visa part is still a challenge,” said a spokesperson for Dubai-based Uranus Travel & Tours.
MALDIVES | For most Schengen countries, getting a visa appointment remains a major obstacle, as the earliest available slots are from August. Travel within Europe has become difficult for UK and US passport holders, who are being stopped at some borders, said the spokesperson for Dubai-based Uranus Travel & Tours.
TURKEY | Even Turkey has an extra layer of requirements for travellers to Istanbul. Only those with a valid Schengen, UK or US visa can directly apply for an e-visa online. Others have to give their information through a call to just book a visa appointment.
UZBEKISTAN | Travelers have shifted their focus to more affordable options. According to Menon at Deira Travels, even if residents have already travelled to some of these affordable destinations, they prefer going back due to the pocket-friendly options available there. This shift has resulted in increasing tourism numbers to the Balkan countries compared to Western European cities.
UKRAINE | As a protocol measure, all countries require a negative COVID-19 certificate on entry, but a few like Azerbaijan and Thailand among top destinations welcome only vaccinated tourists.
THAILAND | Thailand went an extra mile by asking tourists to produce a certificate of entry, quarantine in Phuket for 14 days, and who are then allowed to go to Bangkok. Tourists are advised to choose a hotel from an approved list.
All flights to the top summer destinations are at 70-80 per cent passenger load factor, offering some impetus for the tourism industry in the months ahead. Menon said due to a surge in demand, three- to four flights fly out every day on average to these destinations compared to the two or three scheduled earlier this year.
flydubai and Air Arabia are the popular airlines due to their connectivity and affordable ticket rates.
According to a local travel agency, bookings are pouring in from Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. Since Abu Dhabi’s residents make up to only 1-2 per cent on average as they prefer trips to Abu Dhabi’s ‘green list’ countries.
Within the UAE, those residents not in the mood to travel are getting a whole suite of staycation deals.
Among the top staycation deals are at the Lapita, Dubai Parks, and on the Atlantis, The Palm. These vary from Dh1,200 to Dh2,000 on an average.
From theme parks to pool-side relaxation, the staycations tic all the boxes.
And if it is just that odd outing to a fine dining restaurant, Palm Jumeirah’s leisure destinations are buzzing with F&B offers as well as a gamut of experiences, whether it is at The Pointe or on top of The View.
