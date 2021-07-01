Dubai: Kuwait’s security authorities have freed a woman who was held captive at her family home for nine years, local media said.
In a rare incident, three sisters and two brothers held their sibling captive in a room in their house for nine years because she refused to return to her husband, who was 15 years older than her.
The public prosecution ordered the detention of the victim’s sisters and brothers on charges of deprivation of their sister’s liberty for nine years with the intent of harming her.
After nine years of detention, the victim managed to call her friend who in turn called the police and filed a report that the woman was being held captive by her three sisters and two brothers.
The incident triggered a new wave of nationwide anger, with social media users and influencers calling for the need to put an end to violence against women in Kuwait.
Kuwait has recently witnessed a spike in domestic violence against women.