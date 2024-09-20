Dubai: Motorists in Kuwait who misuse their car horns for non-emergency purposes now face stringent penalties, including fines of KD25 and potential jail time for severe or repeated offenses.
The regulations, detailed by Lieutenant Colonel Abdullah Bu Hassan, Assistant Director of Traffic Awareness at the General Traffic Department, are designed to curb disturbances caused by unnecessary horn use on the roads.
During an interview on Kuwait TV, Lieutenant Colonel Bu Hassan clarified that car horns should be used solely to warn other drivers of imminent danger or to prevent accidents. The misuse of car horns for attracting attention or annoying others not only disrupts public peace but also endangers vulnerable populations, including the elderly.
The policy adds a demerit point to the driver’s traffic record for each offense, escalating penalties for habitual violators.