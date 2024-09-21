Dubai: As many as 112 individuals have had their Kuwaiti citizenship withdrawn following a decision by the Supreme Committee for the Investigation of Kuwaiti Nationality.

The committee, chaired by Sheikh Fahad Yousef Saud Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior, met on Thursday to deliberate the cases.

The decision will now be forwarded to the Council of Ministers for further action, according to a statement from the Ministry of Interior.

The Ministry clarified that the revocation of citizenship was carried out under several provisions of Kuwaiti Nationality Law No. 15 of 1959 and its amendments.

The committee revoked the citizenship of one individual under Article 9, while 12 others lost their nationality under Article 11. Additionally, 58 nationality certificates were revoked under Article 21 bis A, and 41 individuals had their citizenship withdrawn under Article 13.

• Article 9: This article allows for the withdrawal of Kuwaiti nationality if it was obtained through naturalization and the person is found to have violated certain conditions related to their naturalized status. This could include actions that are against the national interests or involvement in activities that conflict with the requirements of citizenship.

• Article 11: This article relates to the loss of nationality for individuals who have acquired Kuwaiti citizenship and engage in activities that are considered to be harmful to the state. It generally applies to individuals who have committed acts that threaten the country's security or who have shown disloyalty to the nation.

• Article 21 bis A: This provision refers to the revocation of Kuwaiti nationality certificates, particularly in cases where nationality was obtained through fraud, false statements, or deception. It is typically invoked when the individual is found to have unlawfully acquired Kuwaiti citizenship or concealed important facts during the naturalization process.