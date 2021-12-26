Dubai: Some municipality fees in Kuwait could soon increase by 1,400 per cent as Kuwait Municipality is proposing a plan to hike payment for some services, local media reported.
According to the proposal, the fees for renewing applications for opening canteens and kiosks inside government departments will shoot up from KD20 to KD300, an increase of 1,400 per cent.
The fees for issuing requests for merging or separating plots will be increased from KD10 to KD40 for each plot resulting from merging or separating. A fee of KD80 has been introduced for renewing and amending these requests.
KD100 fees have been introduced for requests to add an area of state property for investment and commercial plots, and KD200 for renewal and modification.
Last month, Al Qabas newspaper reported Kuwait will increase government service fees on expats by a whopping 500 per cent in the next year.
The paper said the Board of Directors of the Public Authority of Manpower will form a committee to review all fees for renewing work permits in Kuwait for raising the price.