Cairo: Kuwait has expressed its appreciation to a dedicated Indian medical expert who has served for more than three decades in the country's healthcare sector.

Kuwaiti Health Minister Dr Ahmed Al Awadhi last week honoured Dr Remesh Pandita, a blood tumor consultant in the haematology department of the Kuwait Cancer Control Centre, where he worked for 32 years, at an official ceremony.

Dr. Pandita has dedicated his career to treating blood tumour patients, particularly those with leukaemia (blood cancer) and myeloma (a type of bone marrow cancer).

"He has left a clear mark on treating blood tumors — leukaemia and myeloma — and training doctors in Kuwait," the Kuwaiti Health Ministry said.

In cooperation with the Kuwait Institute for Medical Specialisation, he has trained several doctors and specialists in Kuwait, helping to upgrade local medical personnel to stay abreast of the latest advances in this sophisticated field.

In addition, he has represented the Kuwait Centre for Cancer Control at international medical forums.

"His research contributions are significant, and he has shared Kuwait's experience in the field of blood tumours with the world," the ministry added.

He helped in Kuwait's fight against COVID-19 despite his advanced age and having contracted the infectious disease, the ministry noted.

During his long service in Kuwait, Dr Pandita also headed a forum for Indian doctors.

Kuwait has a population of 4.9 million, including 3.3 million foreigners, according to recent figures.