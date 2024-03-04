Abu Dhabi: Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah will arrive in the UAE on Tuesday, marking his first official state visit to the UAE since he assumed office in December, Kuwait News Agency (Kuna) reported.
Sheikh Meshal will be accompanied by a high-ranking delegation during the visit where bilateral relations and ways of boosting existing ties will be discussed.
The visit of Sheikh Meshal signifies the importance the UAE and Kuwait place on nurturing their ties. The foundation of this robust relationship can be traced back to the historical interactions between the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah, which began in 1973.
Their initial bond laid the groundwork for a lasting friendship between the UAE and Kuwait, strengthened further under the wise leadership of subsequent leaders such as the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.
Economic cooperation
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s first visit to Kuwait in 2013 after assuming power has played a crucial role in bolstering bilateral ties. Political coordination between the UAE and Kuwait extends beyond their borders, with both nations actively engaging in regional and international forums to address common issues and serve their interests.
Economic cooperation between the UAE and Kuwait is thriving, as evidenced by various agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at boosting investments and trade.
The recent signing of agreements during the World Governments Summit 2024 highlights their commitment to further enhancing economic collaboration.
The strategic partnership between the UAE and Kuwait continues to strengthen under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah. Their coordination on bilateral, regional and international matters not only serves their mutual interests but also contributes to the coherence of the Arab and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) communities.
Both countries have also prioritised cultural and educational exchanges, further solidifying their bond.
Kuwait’s significant progress in development and its sustainable economy further augments the partnership, showcasing the mutual benefits derived from their collaboration.
The visit of Sheikh Meshal to the UAE symbolizes the enduring friendship and strategic cooperation between the two nations, underpinned by shared history, mutual interests and a commitment to enhancing bilateral ties across various domains.