Kuwait and the UAE have signed an agreement to avert double taxation between the two countries, Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported on Sunday.

In its statement, Kuwait’s Ministry of Finance said the final agreement between the two regarding taxes on income on capital and to prevent tax evasion and avoidance had been signed.

Dr. Anwar Ali Al-Mudhaf, Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economics Affairs and Investments in the State of Kuwait, underscored the importance of the agreement signed by Kuwait and the UAE today to avoid double taxation on income and capital taxes and to prevent tax evasion and avoidance.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the 8th Arab Fiscal Forum held as part of the Pre-summit day of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2024, Dr. Al-Mudhaf said that the agreement was signed after discussions and completion of all its axes to reflect the importance of the relations between the UAE and Kuwait.

He pointed out that the agreement is part of the process of economic and financial integration and the free movement of capital between the UAE and Kuwait, adding that the agreement is expected to enhance economic integration and have positive effects on the citizens and investors of the two countries.

Dr. Al-Mudhaf underpinned the importance of the World Governments Summit, which is held annually to explore future opportunities and challenges, and the most prominent challenges facing the world across a number of pressing issues, pointing out that Kuwait’s participation in the summit reaffirms the depth of the strategic and fraternal relations UAE-Kuwait ties.