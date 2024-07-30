Dubai: Kuwait has started deportation proceedings against several individuals who overstayed their visit visas, along with their sponsors.

The Ministry of Interior said it is following directives from the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Sheikh Fahad Yousuf Saud Al Sabah.

According to the ministry’s statement, both the overstayers and their sponsors, despite holding valid residency, have been referred for deportation due to their failure to adhere to the signed pledge and visit visa regulations.

The ministry emphasised that it is committed to enforcing residency laws and holding accountable both sponsors and their visitors.

The case came to light when the General Department of Residency Affairs Investigations’ Department of Violators Follow-up, along with other authorities, discovered that several women who had obtained visit visas for their husbands and children allowed them to overstay their legal period in the country. Legal action is now underway against these sponsors and their visitors.

The ministry reiterated that all visitors must strictly adhere to their visa’s time limits and leave the country upon expiration to avoid legal repercussions.

Brigadier-General Mohammad Al Wazzan, Director of the Capital Residence Affairs Department, indicated that new amendments to the residence law are forthcoming to address the issues related to illegal residency and to streamline Kuwait’s labor market.

In a TV interview, Al Wazzan revealed that the new measures will introduce stricter penalties for both workers and sponsors who violate residency laws.

The revisions are intended to improve oversight, streamline recruitment procedures, and better organise the labour market.

Al Wazzan stressed that the amendments will protect workers’ rights, create more job opportunities for Kuwaiti citizens, and contribute to national security and stability.