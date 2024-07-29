Dubai: Kuwait has completed the termination procedures for government employees whose Kuwaiti citizenship was revoked, following directives from the Ministry of Interior and the Central Agency for Bidoons.

Government agencies have officially notified the Civil Service Commission of the terminations, and the affected individuals’ data has been removed from the integrated systems.

For those whose employment has been terminated, a certificate of career progression has been attached to their final reports.

This decision follows Decree No. 121 of 2024, which withdraws Kuwaiti citizenship from certain individuals or those who acquired it through dependency.

The decree, published in the official gazette “Kuwait Alyom,” is based on a review of the constitution and an Amiri order issued on May 10 of this year.

It also references Article 2/13 of Emiri Decree No. 15 of 1995, which governs the Kuwaiti Nationality Law and its amendments.