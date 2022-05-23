Dubai: A massive dust storm swept through Kuwait on Monday, suspending flights to and from the country’s international airport, the civil aviation regulator said.
According to Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), commercial flights will be rescheduled because of current weather patterns, while air traffic will only resume normally once the dust storm subsides. A massive plume of dust hovered over Kuwait on Monday, reducing visibility to almost zero across the country.
Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior cautioned all citizens and expatriates on Monday of the current unstable weather conditions caused by the dust storm. In addition, it warned of poor visibility on the roads for most of the day.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has warned that a number of regions will be affected on Monday by winds that may lead to the possibility of a dust storm.