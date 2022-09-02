Cairo: Twenty expatriates have recently been deported from Kuwait in connection to major environmental breaches, a Kuwaiti official has said.
In July, Kuwait unveiled a plan to deport expatriates found guilty of committing serious environmental offences.
“The expatriate is deported in case of perpetrating an environmental violation,” said Nada Al Dubashi, head of Inspection and Monitoring Department at the Kuwait Environment Public Authority.
“Around 20 expatriates have so far been deported in coordination with the Interior Ministry because they committed major violations against the environment such as discarding construction and liquid waste in non-designated places and illegally handling chemical substances,” she told Al Anba newspaper.
According to the official, employers of violating expatriates are also penalised if they are proven to have guided them to dispose of waste in non-designated sites.
A Kuwaiti citizen found involved in unlawful disposal of waste is requested to pay fines ranging from KD5,000 to 20,000, Al Dubashi added.
Under a recent related decree, environment inspectors are instructed to hand over foreign offenders to nearby police stations as a step for their deportation from Kuwait.
Foreigners make up nearly 3.4 million of Kuwait’s overall population of 4.6 million