Dubai: More than 1,807 violators have left Kuwait following the Ministry of Interior’s announcement of a three-month amnesty period for residency law violations.

Since the amnesty started on March 17, 2024, and runs until June 17, 2024, a significant number of expatriates have taken the opportunity to either leave the country or rectify their residency status.

In addition to those who have left, 4,565 expatriates holding Articles 20 (domestic worker) and 18 (work) visas as well as those on family or business visit visas, have adjusted their legal statuses.

The Ministry of Interior has been working closely with various embassies, including those of Egypt, Syria, India, the Philippines, Sri Lanka and Ethiopia, to identify violators among their nationals and facilitate the issuance of travel documents for 2,801 individuals who either lost their passports or were previously in the custody of their sponsors.

To make the process efficient, the ministry has set up specific operational procedures, including two designated reception periods.

Individuals seeking to amend their status can do so during morning official working hours, with appointments available at their respective Department of Residence Affairs in the governorates.

From 3pm to 8pm time is allocated for violators intending to depart the country, provided they have valid passports or travel documents registered in the Ministry’s systems.