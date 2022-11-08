Edinburgh: All 10 fingerprints taken from a man facing extradition to the United States for rape charges match those of wanted fugitive Nicholas Rossi, a court in Edinburgh heard on Monday.
The Edinburgh Sheriff Court is trying to determine the identity of a man, 35, who claims he is Arthur Knight, but who officials in the United States have said is Rossi.
"All 10 prints were identical," Lisa Davidson, a Tenprint Identification Officer, told the court.
Rossi is wanted for raping a 21-year-old in Utah, and for attacks on other women.
An Interpol red notice for Rossi's arrest, featuring multiple headshots and his fingerprints, was shown at the hearing.
A document with the fingerprints of the man claiming to be Knight, taken at Saughton Prison in Edinburgh this year, was also shown to the court.
The court heard the man was arrested on October 13 last year while being cared for at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after developing respiratory problems from Covid-19.
Robert Hart, 36, an intensive care consultant who treated Rossi, also recognised the photos shown to him by police as patient Arthur Knight.
He said the tattoos he saw on the patient were a "match" to those shown in the wanted man's photos.
Earlier, the man arrived at Edinburgh Sheriff Court in a wheelchair chained to custody officers.
Asked at the beginning of the hearing if he was Nicholas Rossi or Arthur Knight, he replied: "Arthur Knight."
The case continues on Tuesday.