Oslo: Norway's sovereign wealth fund, the world's largest, posted a gain of more than $76 billion in the third quarter as the global equities market got a boost from lower interest rates, it said Tuesday.

For the July to September period, the fund posted a return of 4.4 per cent, bringing its total value to 18.9 trillion kroner ($1.73 trillion) at the end of the quarter, it said in a statement.

"We had a positive return across all our investment areas. Falling interest rates led to a broad rise in the stock market," said the fund's deputy chief executive, Trond Grande.

The fund's share portfolio, which accounts for 71.4 per cent of its assets, posted a return of 4.5 per cent for the quarter.

The fund is the world's biggest single investor, with stakes in nearly 9,000 companies in 71 countries around the globe and representing 1.5 per cent of the total market capitalisation.

Its bond investments, representing 26.8 per cent of assets, meanwhile rose by 4.2 per cent. Real estate holdings, accounting for 1.7 per cent, climbed by 0.8 per cent.

Its holdings in unlisted renewable energy projects, which account for a very marginal share of assets, rose by 10.8 per cent.

The fund's value, which also fluctuates depending on currency exchange rates and the government's withdrawals and deposits, has continued to grow since the end of the third quarter.

It is today valued at more than 19.3 billion kroner ($1.77 billion), according to an official counter on the fund's site.