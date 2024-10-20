Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has introduced regulations that will require home delivery workers to wear uniforms, as part of an effort to improve safety and professionalism in the growing delivery sector.

The new rules mandate that workers wear clean, appropriate clothing that reflects a professional appearance while performing their duties.

In addition to the uniform requirement, the regulations outline several other conditions for companies offering home delivery services.

These businesses must have valid municipal licenses and obtain separate home delivery permits, which must be renewed in line with the municipal license.

Detailed information on both the workers and the vehicles used for deliveries must also be submitted. If a third-party provider is involved, their data must be included as well.

Vehicles used for deliveries — whether cars, bicycles, or motorbikes — must be specifically outfitted for this purpose, meeting all necessary licensing requirements.

They must be regularly cleaned and sterilised, and food deliveries must follow strict safety guidelines, including separating hot and cold items. Packaging materials must be of high quality, non-absorbent, and free from any harmful effects on the food.

The regulations also emphasise hygiene practices for delivery workers. Along with the mandatory uniforms, workers are required to wear face masks and gloves while delivering food, maintain proper hygiene, and avoid smoking, eating, or drinking during deliveries.

Parking in designated customer spots is only allowed when picking up or dropping off orders.