Cairo: Authorities have said that around 4.3 million violations were recorded last month in Saudi Arabia against providers of delivery services carried out through mobile apps.

The violations were detected through large-scale campaigns mounted by the Transport General Authority (TGA) in cooperation with other competent agencies.

These violations ranged from the driver's non-compliance with wearing the uniform accredited by TGA while on duty, the delivery apps contracting with unauthorised carriers, the failure of the delivery vehicle or the driver to meet related requirements or the lack of necessary tools to ensure the safety of the transported goods.

Earlier this week, the TGA announced a halt to the issuance of licences for motorcycle delivery services operating through mobile apps, pending the release of new regulations.

The decision marks the end of a trial phase during which companies were granted temporary licences to meet the surge in demand, according to a TGA official.

In April, rules for delivery services in the kingdom went into effect, partially confining the job to Saudis.

The first phase of these regulations obligated non-Saudis to limit their work in the sector to licensed apps and wear a uniform on duty.

The rules were aimed at regulating the burgeoning delivery sector. They made it obligatory for non-Saudis to do the job only through light transport companies gradually within a 14-month limit.

Self-employment, however, is allowed for Saudi nationals to motivate them to work in this sector, with the aim of creating more jobs for them.

These regulations also obligated delivery companies to activate a face-verification feature for their drivers through a system directly linked to TGA.

The rules, moreover, permitted using light transport vehicles for advertising in coordination with the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing.

“The delivery sector is among the important sectors in the kingdom. Regulating and boosting its efficiency is among our principal objectives,” said TGA spokesman Saleh Al Zuwayed.

37 licenced companies are operating in the delivery sector in the kingdom.