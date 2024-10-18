Jerusalem: The Israeli military announced the death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, mastermind of the October 7 attack, after a group of soldiers killed him in a surprise firefight in southern Gaza’s Rafah.

His death represents a massive blow to the Palestinian militant movement that has waged a war with Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip for more than a year now.

Here is what we know about the killing of Israel’s most wanted man:

How was Sinwar found and killed?

According to the Israeli military, Sinwar met his end at the hands of a routine patrol on Wednesday.

It said a group of soldiers of the 828th Brigade (Bislach) was moving through the city of Rafah when it came across three Palestinian militants.

Israeli media and military officials said there was no prior intelligence pointing to Sinwar’s presence in the area.

“Sinwar hid in places that our forces have explored over a long period of time,” military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said during a briefing Thursday.

“The forces identified three terrorists who were going from home to home on the run,” Hagari said.

As the soldiers chased them, Sinwar split from the other two, public broadcaster Kan reported.

A tank fired at a building in which two of the militants hid, while Sinwar took cover in another house, it said.

“Sinwar ran away alone into one of the buildings and our forces scanned the area with a drone,” Hagari said.

Drone footage released by the military showed Sinwar covered in dust sitting in an armchair staring down a drone as the device entered the house devastated by strikes.

The grainy footage showed Sinwar alone with one hand severely injured and his head covered in a traditional scarf, throwing a stick at the approaching drone during his final moments.

“We identified him as a terrorist inside a building and we shot into the building and we entered to scan the area. We found him with a gun and 40 thousand shekels ($10,750),” said Hagari.

Forensic lab findings

Unverified images circulating online showed Israeli soldiers circled around the mangled corpse of a man resembling Sinwar who appeared to have suffered a severe head wound.

The man was wearing a chunky watch and surrounded by rubble.

The military conducted immediate DNA testing along with dental examinations and other forensic enquiries that helped confirm Sinwar’s identity.

Later on Thursday, Sinwar’s body was brought to a laboratory in Israel’s Tel Aviv.

The initial findings described Sinwar’s physical condition as “good even though he had spent a long time in tunnels,” Kan reported.

No hostages

Sinwar had not been seen in public since the war erupted with the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel.

The Israeli military and media regularly claimed he was hiding deep in the warren of tunnels under Gaza, while images released by the army showed CCTV footage of a man exiting from a tunnel it claimed was Sinwar.

There were also reports that Sinwar had surrounded himself with several hostages who were seized by militants during the October 7 onslaught.

But when Sinwar was finally cornered and killed, there were no captives by his side.

“In the building where the terrorists were eliminated, there were no signs of the presence of hostages in the area,” a military statement said on Thursday.

What happens now?

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu celebrated the killing of Sinwar and said his death could be the “beginning of the end” to the conflict.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant remained defiant in the wake of the killing, saying Israel would “pursue every terrorist and eliminate them” and bring back the hostages still held in Gaza.

Families of hostages, however, expressed concern over the fate of their loved ones as they called for a deal to secure their release.

At a Tel Aviv rally just hours after Sinwar’s death was announced, Sisil, 60, who gave only her first name, told AFP the killing presented a “once in a lifetime opportunity” for “a hostage deal to end the war”.

Experts say the group may bid its time before acknowledging his death, while his body remains with the Israeli military.

His killing so soon after the death of his predecessor, Ismail Haniyeh, in July also begs the question of who might succeed him.

Hamas confirms Sinwar death

Hamas vowed on Friday it would not release the hostages it seized during its October 7 attack on Israel until the Gaza war ends, as it mourned the death of its leader, Yahya Sinwar.

"We mourn the great leader, the martyred brother, Yahya Sinwar, Abu Ibrahim," Qatar-based Hamas official Khalil Al Hayya said in a recorded video statement.

The hostages "will not return... unless the aggression against our people in Gaza stops, there is a complete withdrawal from it, and our heroic prisoners are released from the occupation's prisons," he added.

Hamas's confirmation of the death of Sinwar, the mastermind of the deadliest attack in Israeli history, came a day after Israel dealt a massive blow to the group with the announcement of his death.

Air strikes continue

Israel conducted air strikes on Gaza on Friday, with several raids overnight and early morning pummelling the territory, according to an AFP journalist on the ground.

According to Gaza's civil defence agency, rescuers recovered the bodies of three Palestinian children from the rubble of their home in the north of the territory after it was hit at dawn.