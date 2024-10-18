US President Joe Biden speaks to journalists
US President Joe Biden speaks to journalists before boarding Air Force One at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (BER) in Schoenefeld, southeast of the German capital, on October 18, 2024, at the end of his state visit to Germany. Image Credit: AFP

Berlin: President Joe Biden indicated that he had details on Israel's expected response to Iran's October 1 missile attacks but declined to share those publicly on Friday.

Biden was asked by a reporter if he has an understanding of what Israel would do in response to the attack and when that response would take place.

"Yes and yes," Biden said in Germany, as he prepared to board Air Force One to return to Washington after a brief visit. Asked if he would share that information, the US president tersely responded "no and no."