Dubai: Colonel Ehsan Daqsa, Commander of the IDF's 401st Armored Brigade, was killed, and three officers sustained serious injuries during a battle in Jabaliya in the northern Gaza Strip.

Col. Daqsa, 41, had only been promoted to his position three months ago, according to military announcements.

Preliminary investigations into the death of Colonel Daqsa indicate that Col. Daqsa’s tank, along with another tank, was hit by explosive devices while conducting operations in Jabaliya. He was the fourth colonel to have been killed in the ongoing conflict since the start of the war in Gaza.

The IDF investigation has revealed that Col. Daqsa was outside his tank with other officers when they were struck by an explosive device.

According to the updated findings, Daqsa, who also commanded the brigade’s 52nd Battalion, and two other officers exited their tanks in Jabaliya and walked several meters to an observation point.