Cairo: A state-of-the art park, utilising smart technologies and renewable energy, is planned in Riyadh to boost the quality of life in the expanding Saudi capital, according to a municipal subsidiary.

The Remat Al Riyadh Company, the development arm for the Riyadh region Municipality, has signed a contract with a real-estate developer for the design, establishment, operation and maintenance of the park planned in Al Tawen neighbourhood in Riyadh.

Facilities of the park will make use of renewable energy, including floors that glow in the dark, and the design of benches, tables, rubbish bins, lighting, and children's toys of all types to operate with smart technologies with a focus on environmental sustainability.

The company said the project enhances the application of the quality park concept through innovative designs, smart solutions, and the use of the latest interactive sound and light technologies.

The Riyadh region, currently populated by around 7.5 million, aims to double the demographic figure by the year 2030.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has unveiled a series of environment protection initiatives.

In 2021, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Saudi Green Initiative (SGI), a plan pursuing three overarching targets, namely emission reduction, afforestation and land regeneration, as well as land and sea protection.

Envisaged as whole-of-society action, SGI strives to unite all of the kingdom’s work to combat climate change under one umbrella with clear-cut objectives including accelerating green transition.