Antwerp: Roberto Bautista Agut claimed his 12th career title in Antwerp on Sunday by defeating Jiri Lehecka in the pair's third meeting in the last six weeks and insisted: "I deserved a week like this".

The 36-year-old Spanish veteran, a former top-10 player now down at 60 in the world, edged out his 33rd-ranked rival from the Czech Republic 7-5, 6-1.

Bautista Agut had seen off Lehecka in the Davis Cup in September before the Czech gained revenge with a second-round win at the Beijing tournament.

'Very special'

"This one is very special," said Bautista Agut whose last title had come in 2022 at Kitzbuehel.

"I broke my foot last year and I had to fight so hard this year. I went back to 120 in the world, but I was still going to practice with a smile on my face, trying to be a better player, to fight until the end of my career.

"I think I deserved a week like this."