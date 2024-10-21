Dubai: Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has warned of significant weather conditions across the country until October 24.

Scattered rainfall, occasionally accompanied by thunderstorms, across various regions, is forecast with Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates expected to be most affected.

Meteorologists have also noted the possibility of cumulonimbus cloud formation, bringing scattered thunderstorms over the Al Hajar Mountains.

Weather patterns are expected to develop beginning Monday evening, increasing the likelihood of rainfall throughout the week, with cloudy conditions and scattered rains persisting from Tuesday to Thursday. Thunderstorms are also anticipated during this period.