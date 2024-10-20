Dubai: Two expatriates lost their lives on Sunday morning after an old building collapsed in the Wilayat of Sur, located in Oman’s South Al Sharqiyah Governorate.

The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority (CDAA) confirmed the recovery of the bodies of the victims, an elderly Indian couple, who had been trapped beneath the rubble.

The victims, originally from Gujarat, India, had lived and operated a business in Sur since the mid-1940s, according to a local source.

The collapse occurred following days of heavy rainfall in the area, with Sur recording over 200mm of rain in two days during a recent tropical storm.

The region’s wadis overflowed, and road networks were severely disrupted, likely contributing to the building’s failure.

Rescue teams from the CDAA worked tirelessly at the scene to recover the bodies.