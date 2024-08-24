Five hikers, including one Omani citizen and three individuals of Arab nationalities, were swept away by a flash flood in Wadi Tanuf, Nizwa.

Tragically, four of them lost their lives, while one remains in critical condition. The incident involved a group of 16 hikers from various nationalities, who were caught in heavy rains.

According to a statement from the Royal Oman Police (ROP) on X, "Five people were swept away in Wadi Tanuf, Nizwa, after a group of 16 multinational hikers was caught in heavy rains. The incident resulted in the deaths of one Omani citizen and three individuals of Arab nationalities, while one person was seriously injured. They were transported by police aircraft to Nizwa Reference Hospital."

The ROP further confirmed that police aircraft were deployed to transport the injured to Nizwa Reference Hospital for urgent medical care.

Severe weather in Oman

The severe weather was forecasted by Oman Meteorology, with intense thunderstorms impacting the governorates of North Al Sharqiyah, Ad Dakhiliyah, Ad Dhahirah, and Al Buraimi. The storms, which began around 3:00 pm, have brought active winds and hail, creating hazardous conditions across these areas.