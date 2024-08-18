Muscat: Salalah Airport is experiencing significant disruptions due to severe weather conditions. Multiple flights have been diverted to alternative airports as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger safety.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has confirmed that a low-pressure system is bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms to Oman from Monday to Wednesday. This weather system is causing challenging conditions for air travel, particularly in Salalah.

The CAA is working diligently to improve the airport's ability to operate in adverse weather by upgrading landing systems. However, the authority emphasizes that flight disruptions can occur at any airport due to unforeseen weather conditions.

Airlines are obligated to provide assistance to passengers affected by flight diversions, as per the Passenger Rights Regulations.

Oman Air has announced significant delays to flights between Salalah and Muscat due to the airport closure. Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest flight information and to exercise caution due to the severe weather conditions.

Weather forecast

The low-pressure system will bring widespread rain and thunderstorms to Oman, with the most severe conditions expected on Monday and Tuesday. Several governorates, including South and North Al Sharqiyah, Al Dakhiliyah, Al Wusta, Dhofar, Muscat, South Al Batinah, Al Dhahirah, and the Al Hajar Mountains, are under weather alerts.

Strong winds, heavy rain, and rough seas are expected. The public is advised to exercise caution and avoid outdoor activities during the peak of the storm.

Travellers to Salalah should be aware of potential dust storms. Wind activity in desert regions may impact visibility. Image Credit: @OmanMeteorology /X