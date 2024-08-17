Muscat: Oman's flag carrier has announced significant delays to flights between Salalah and Muscat due to the temporary closure of Salalah International Airport caused by adverse weather conditions.
The airline has apologised for the inconvenience caused to passengers and assured them that they are working diligently to minimise disruptions.
A low-pressure system is expected to bring significant rainfall to Oman from Monday to Wednesday (August 19-21), according to the National Center of Early Warning Center. Heavy rainfall and flash floods are predicted for several regions, including South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta, Dhofar, parts of Muscat, and the Al Hajar Mountains.
The National Center of Early Warning Center has issued a flash flood warning for these areas and urges residents to stay informed and take necessary precautions.