Dubai: Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority has announced that from Monday, August 19, to Wednesday, August 21, the Sultanate will experience heavy rains and thunderstorms due to an upper-level low-pressure system originating from the Arabian Sea.

This weather system will bring a mix of clouds, isolated rain and occasional thunderstorms across much of the country.

On Monday and Tuesday, significant rainfall and thunderstorms are anticipated to affect several governorates, including South and North Al Sharqiyah, Al Dakhiliyah, Al Wusta, Dhofar, Muscat, South Al Batinah, Al Dhahirah, and the Al Hajar Mountains.

Rainfall is expected to range between 15-45mm, with potential for wadi flows. Downdraft winds may reach up to 65km/h, which could result in low visibility and disruptions to outdoor activities.

Additionally, sea conditions are forecasted to be rough, with waves potentially reaching up to 4 meters along the Arabian Sea and Oman Sea coasts.

By Wednesday, the intensity of the storms is predicted to ease somewhat, but rain and thunderstorms may continue to impact Al Wusta, Dhofar, and the Al Hajar Mountains in the afternoon and evening.