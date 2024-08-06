Dubai: A child was reported dead and eight were rescued after heavy rainfall led to severe flooding in Oman on Tuesday morning.

The Royal Oman Police confirmed that the child was swept away and later found dead in the overflowing Wadi Andam stream on the Izki Sinaw road.

Four people were rescued and taken to Ibra Reference Hospital after a vehicle carrying five people got trapped in the floodwaters.

In a separate rescue operation, four people stranded in Wadi Bani Hani in Wilayat Rustaq were saved by the aviation team of the Royal Oman Police.