Virgio is setting a new standard in sustainable fashion, using cutting-edge technology to ensure every aspect of its production, from trend identification to delivery, aligns with eco-conscious principles. By analysing real-time data, Virgio creates on-point collections without overproduction, reducing fashion waste. Each garment comes equipped with a QR code, allowing customers to trace its carbon footprint, from production through to disposal, fostering transparency and empowering consumers to make informed choices.

Sustainability begins at the design stage. Virgio’s in-house design team prioritises the use of natural, biodegradable fabrics, recycled textiles, and deadstock materials that prevent excess fabric from ending up in landfills. With over 92 million tons of textile waste contributing to global landfills each year, Virgio is doing its part to reduce this massive environmental burden. The brand also uses azo-free dyes, ensuring safety for both the environment and consumers. Beyond environmental practices, Virgio is PETA Vegan certified, ensuring its garments are cruelty-free and never involve animal-derived materials. Additionally, OEKO-TEX certification ensures chemical safety in every product.

Image Credit: Supplied

Virgio’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond production—it's also about durability and circularity. Virgio garments are designed to last, encouraging a shift from fast fashion to investing in pieces that can be worn season after season. This approach not only reduces waste but fosters a more thoughtful relationship with fashion.

Partnering with Sedex-certified factories, Virgio ensures fair wages and safe working conditions for its workers, with a strong emphasis on gender equality. The technology behind the QR labels also helps in reducing environmental impact by eliminating the need for multiple poly-tags and offering detailed product information, making sustainability more accessible and visible.

The brand’s eco-conscious mission is further supported by its compostable packaging, made from cornstarch, ensuring no plastic waste is added to the environment.

Empowering communities to drive change

Virgio believes that sustainability is a collective effort. By inviting consumers to invest in long-lasting, ethical fashion, the brand encourages its community to be part of a movement that respects both people and the planet. Together, with conscious consumers and responsible production, fashion can exist harmoniously with the environment, leaving behind a positive legacy for future generations.

Virgo is trying to make sustainable fashion more accessible to the community. You can find its latest designs at the ripe markets in Dubai in November and December.