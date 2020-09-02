A man in the city of Rawalpindi, in Pakistan, has been arrested after he was caught by his mother-in-law, allegedly raping his sister-in-law, police told local media on August 31.
According to local media reports, the incident occurred in the Westridge locality of the city in the province of Punjab.
Local media reported that the victim’s mother told the police that she had stepped out of her house for some work. When she returned, she found her son-in-law sexually assaulting her 11-year-old daughter. She added that the suspect fled upon seeing her.
Police officials told Pakistani media that a medical examination of the victim had provisionally confirmed the sexual assault, after which a first information report (FIR) was registered against the suspect.
The suspect was also later arrested. Officials said that they would try to obtain physical remand of the suspect from the court so that they can obtain DNA samples, and match them with those found on the girl.
The Rawalpindi police have disclosed no further details at this point.