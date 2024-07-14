Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jio World Centre on July 13. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani welcomed PM Modi and escorted him to the venue.

Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant exchanged wedding vows in a lavish ceremony on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The event was attended by a star-studded guest list including international celebrities and prominent figures from Bollywood, business, and politics.