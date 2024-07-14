Ambani wedding
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (centre) with Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant during their 'Shubh Aashirwad' ceremony at Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Saturday. Reliance Foundation Founder and Chairperson Nita Ambani and her husband and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani also seen. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Shubh Aashirwad ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at Jio World Centre on July 13. Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani welcomed PM Modi and escorted him to the venue.

Anant, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Radhika Merchant exchanged wedding vows in a lavish ceremony on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The event was attended by a star-studded guest list including international celebrities and prominent figures from Bollywood, business, and politics.

Among the high-profile attendees were Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and international star Kim Kardashian.

Watch the videos