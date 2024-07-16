Kannur: A police driver has been suspended for allegedly attempting to murder a petrol pump staff member, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday at 3:30 pm when Kumar refused to make full payment after refuelling his car. Anil blocked his path by standing in front of the vehicle, police said.

"Suddenly, Santhosh Kumar drove the car, causing Anil to fall onto the vehicle's bonnet. Kumar then drove for one kilometer on the National Highway while Anil clung to the bonnet," police said.

After a video of the incident went viral, the policeman was booked for attempted murder.