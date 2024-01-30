Tourism drive

The website comes as part of the 4th season of the ‘World’s Coolest Winter’ campaign, carried out by UAE Government Media Office in cooperation with the Ministry of Economy and various bodies concerned with tourism, culture and heritage.

The campaign aims to drive domestic tourism and attract travelers from all over the world to enjoy the country’s unparalleled landmarks during the mild winter.

The Mountain Top View Point in Khor Fakkan, in Sharjah. Image Credit: Supplied

Options

Launched under the slogan “Unforgettable Stories”, the nationwide campaign offers a wide range of options that cater to the diverse interests of domestic and international travelers, enabling them to create memorable experiences in the UAE.

The “World’s Coolest Winter” campaign website showcases the UAE’s hidden gems, attractions, camping spots, extreme activities, hiking trails, cycling routes, best islands, beaches, theme parks, museums places, bazaar markets, and children’s activities.

Majestic mountains in Ral Al Khaimah.

UAE’s hidden gems

The hidden gems listed on the website include Al Ain Oasis, Al Qudra Lakes, Hatta Secret Pool, Khor Kalba Mangrove Center, the Buried Village in Sharjah, Al Madam, Al Suhub Rest Area, House of Wisdom, Umm Al Quwain Mangrove Beach, Wadi Abadilah, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Sharjah Aquarium, Dubai Desert Conservation, Mleiha Archeological Center, Fossil Dunes, Al Wasit Wetland Center, The Zoo Wild Life Park in Umm Al Quwain, The View in Dubai Palm, Salt Lake, Al Dhafra, The National Aquarium, AURA Sky Pool, The moon Lake, Infinity des Lumieres, Al Ain Paradise Handing Gardens, House of Artisans in Abu Dhabi, and Umm Al Quwain Creek Waterfront.

The Love Lake in Dubai is actually a love lake. Known for its two interconnected heart shapes, it create a picturesque and romantic setting. Head down to Al Qudra area, and it's a perfect getaway for those seeking a serene escape amidst nature. Image Credit: Supplied.

Attractions

The attractions listed on the website represent UAE’s vast diversity of offerings that make winter more memorable.

The areas featured include Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, the Founder’s memorial, Sheikh Zayed Desert Learning Center, Qasr Al Watan, Jubail Mangrove Park in Abu Dhabi, Love Lake in Dubai, Expo City Dubai, Madhab Hot Springs Park, Hatta, Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood, Al Zorah Nature Reserve in Ajman, Bassata Desert Village in Ras Al Khaimah, the historic Umm Al Quwain Wall, Wadi Naqab in Ras Al Khaimah, Sir Bani Yas, and Wadi Wurayah Biosphere Reserve.

Extreme activities

A mangrove park in Abu Dhabi.

The website offers a variety of activities for adventure seekers looking to experience the sense of adventure and the thrill of discovery. Some activities include Deep Dive Dubai, Hatta Wadi Hub, Valley Sports in Wadi Shawka, CLYMB Abu Dhabi, Jebel Jais Zipline Flight, Shark Diving at Dubai Aquarium, XLine Dubai Marina, Kite Beach Center Umm Al Quwain, Shark Island, Sir Abu Nuʽayr Island, Sky Adventures in Sharjah, skydiving, flying board, paddle boarding, parasailing, paragliding, dune bashing, sandboarding, and kayaking.

An aerial view of the Fujairah beach.

Camping spots

The camping sites listed on the website where people can spend the most beautiful winter evenings include Al Badayer and Al Faya in Sharjah, Liwa, Hatta, Bab Al Nojoum in Abu Dhabi, Al Qudra camping area, Al Aqah Beach in Fujairah, Mleiha Camp in Sharjah, Hajar Mountains in Ras Al Khaimah, Bear Grylls Explorers Camp in Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wathba Lake Campsite, Al Dhaid Desert, Desert Rose Bedouin Desert Camp, and Al Dhaid Desert.

The website also lists caravan camping spots including Longbeach Campground in Ras Al Khaimah, Al Zorah Beach Ajman, Hatta Caravan Park, Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain, The Retreat Camp in Al Fujairah, Jebel Ali Beach, and Arabian Nights Village in Abu Dhabi.

Hiking trails

Some hiking trails where sports enthusiasts can explore the captivating nature in the UAE include Wadi Shawka in Ras Al Khaimah, Jebel Jais, Hatta Mountains, Al Rabi Hiking Trail in Sharjah, Al Rafisah Hiking Trail in Sharjah, Jebel Hafeet, hiking trails in Masfout, Fossil Rock trail in Mleiha, Masafi Mountains, Wadi Taybah in Fujairah, and Jabal Al Mabrah in Ras Al Khaimah.

Cycling trails

The best cycling trails in the UAE include Al Wathba Cycle Track, Corniche Bike Track in Abu Dhabi, Al Hudayriat Cycle Track, Al Ain Cycling Track, Mushrif Garden Track in Dubai, Al Qudra Cycle Track, Hatta Mountain Bike Trail Center, Al Sufouh Park, and Nad Al Sheba Trail.

Exploring the mangroves in Umm Al Quwain.

Best Islands

The website lists some of the UAE’s unique islands including Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island, Yas Island, Delma Island and Pearl Island, Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah and Moon Island, Ras Al Khaimah’s Marjan Island, Sharjah’s Shark Island, Al Noor Island and Sir Abu Nu’Ayr, Umm Al Quwain’s Al Siniyah Islands, and Fujairah’s Snoopy Island.

Beaches

The UAE is home to stunning beaches including Abu Dhabi’s Corniche Beach, Al Bateen Beach, Saadiyat Beach, and Al Hudayriat Island Beach, Dubai’s Kite Beach, Al Mamzar Beach Park, Dubai Ladies Beach Club, and Al Sufouh Beach, Ajman Beach, Kite Beach Umm Al Quwain, Khorfakkan Beach, Dibba Al Fujairah Beach, Banan Beach of Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah’s Al Khan Beach and Al Heerah Beach.

Theme Parks

Some thrilling theme parks in the UAE include Warner Bros World, Ferrari World, Yas Waterworld, Hili Archaeological Park and Action Park in Abu Dhabi, IMG World of Adventure, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark, Global Village, Wild Wadi Water Park, and Legoland Water Park in Dubai, Al Montazah Parks and Sharjah Desert Park, Dreamland Aqua Park in Umm Al Quwain, and the Zoo Wildlife Park in Umm Al Quwain.

Kids Activities

The Dubai Safari Park, located in Al Warqa 5, is home to approximately 3,000 animals from all over the world, across a 119-hectare site.

Children can enjoy winter in places across the UAE including the Green Planet, Dubai Garden Glow, Dubai Miracle Garden, Dubai Safari Park, Dubai Dolphinarium, Al Ain Zoo, Yas Kartzone, Emirates Park Zoo in Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Children’s Library, Arabia’s Wildlife Center and Sharjah Safari, Al Noor Butterfly House in Sharjah, RAK Zoo, UAE Pygmy Zoo in Ajman, and Orange Hub in Umm Al Quwain.

Museums

A museum in Ajman.

Visitors can get a glimpse of the UAE’s past and future in museums including Etihad Museum, Women’s Museum, Coffee Museum, Pearl Museum, Museum of the Future in Dubai, Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum, Emirates National Auto Museum and UAE Currency Museum in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain Palace Museum, Sharjah Science Museum, Sharjah Heritage Museum, Sharjah Archeology Museum, Ajman Museum, Masfout Museum, National Museum of Ras Al Khaimah, RAK Natures Treasures, UAE National Museum, Umm Al Quwain Museum and Fort, and Fujairah Museum.

Heritage Places

Visitors can learn about the UAE’s culture, customs, traditions and heritage in places listed on the website such as Al Jahili Fort, Qasr Al Muwaiji, and Al Maqtaa Fort in Abu Dhabi, Al Bidya Mosque and Al Bithnah Fort in Al Fujairah, Jumeirah Archeological Site, Saruq Al Hadid Archeological Museum, and Al Seef in Dubai, Salem Al Mutawa Mosque in Khorfakkan, Hisn Khorfakkan, Najd Al-Maqsar Village and Bait Al Naboodah in Sharjah, Mleiha Archaeological Center, Masfout Castle and Heritage District in Ajman, Al Jazeera Al Hamra and Dhayah Fort in Ras Al Khaimah.

Bazaars

The website takes visitors on a journey to some of UAE’s key bazaar markets including Abu Dhabi’s Souq Al Qattar, Souq Al Zafarana, and Carpet Souk, Dubai’s Ripe Market, Souk Al Ras, Naif Souk and Al Fahidi Souk, Friday Market in Fujairah, Souq Saleh in Ajman, Sharjah’s Souk Al Bahar, Souq Al Shanasiyah, and Souk Al Arsah, as well as Ras Al Khaimah’s the Palm Market and the Kuwait Souq Market.

Glamping