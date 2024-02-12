Dubai: The government of Dubai supports the creative industry and facilitates the professionals to launch their own initiatives as well.

This was the focal message of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), during her discussion on Monday at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

“The Dubai government is here to support the creative industry and not be that entity creating the industry,” Sheikha Latifa said.

“From 2001 the creative industry globally contributes to 2.1 per cent of the GDP. It creates 50 million jobs and employees. Most of the youth are employed in these industries,” she added.

The Chairperson said the Dubai government is supporting “creatives” with all necessary legal and logistical framework to set up their industries in the emirate with ease.

She highlighted one such initiative set up by the government - Creatives Journey - under the Invest in Dubai platform which grants licenses to creatives in less than seven minutes.

“Our role as a government is to support this growth, to enable it, support our creatives and give them the opportunities they need to excel in what they do. In my opinion, this is still the role that we need to do as a government entity. We want to enable the creatives themselves, the private industry too so they can come up with their initiatives.”

She continued: “We are lucky in Dubai to have over 200 nationalities that live and work here. So when we think about launching an initiative, we try our best to involve everyone within the industry we are operating. One thing that I believe makes it very easy for us to do what we do is the vision created by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the global centre for culture just like the emirate is a global centre for business.”

During the session, Sheikha Latifa gave another example of the Al Quoz creative zone – an integrated creative ecosystem that meets the requirements of creative talents and entrepreneurs who are investing in various areas of the creative economy.