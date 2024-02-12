However, as AlGergawi said, “If we look throughout history, we are living in the best, safest and most prosperous human era.”

He said without being overly optimistic or delusional, we must dwell on making the right choices to shape our destinies.

“We must focus on opportunities and the vast space of progress and development,” he said, adding, “What unites us is more than what divides us.”

Highlighting some key developmental indicators, he said it is up to governments to turn them into opportunities. For example said nearly $17 trillion is spent on disputes, conflicts and violence worldwide in one year. This is the direct result of hate and negativity. On the other hand, there is so much to be achieved if the world could invest more in education, health and elimination of hunger. “There are enough resources for all of us if we invest well,” he said.

He also spoke of how 50 per cent of global growth comes from China and India. He touched upon China’s transition to clean energy, India’s prowess in STEM and other achievements, adding that India was posied to become the third largest superpower in the world by 2030.

AlGergawi said Artificial Intelligence has increased our ability to learn by 1,000 times in a year. Elaborating his point, he spoke of how ChatGPT had revolutionised the nature and volume of data transfer in record time. “But this is a double-edged sword,” he said, explaining how misleading information and distortion of facts are among the biggest challenges facing the world today.

He emphasised the need to reduce the risks of technology, encourage communication and peace, focus on unity and redefine priorities.