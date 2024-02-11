Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), ahead of the World Governments Summit 2024 (WGS), which kicks of Monday, in Dubai under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’.

The meeting was held in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler, and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, UAE Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit; and Mattar Al Tayer, Commissioner General for Infrastructure, Urban Planning and Well-Being Pillar, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority.

Strong relations

The meeting discussed various global economic issues, the strong relations between the UAE and IMF and the key role of the UAE’s booming economy in offering an optimal environment for global businesses to thrive. During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the role of the WGS in anticipating future trends in governance and supporting efforts aimed at bolstering a sustainable global economy.

His Highness said: “Through the participation of numerous high-level officials, expert forecasters, decision-makers, thought leaders and international organisations, the outcomes of the Summit serve to actively foster collaborative partnerships among nations worldwide. Such efforts play a crucial role in advancing continuous prosperity across the globe.”

Kristalina Georgieva highlighted the UAE’s strong economic performance over the last few years. She noted that the WGS serves as a platform that promotes constructive dialogue and facilitates the exchange of knowledge and expertise among decision-makers, international experts and specialists from diverse fields.

Platform for solutions

She further emphasised that the Summit serves as a platform for generating innovative solutions that collectively address global challenges and contribute to shaping a brighter future for humanity. The Managing Director of IMF also highlighted the organisation's robust relationship with the UAE.

The World Governments Summit 2024 is being held from 12-14 February. Bringing together over 25 heads of state and world leaders, more than 85 international and regional organisations, 140 governments, and thought leaders and international experts, WGS 2024 seeks to explore major global future trends.