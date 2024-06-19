Gain essential insights

“The UAE ranks highly in the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business index, thanks to its streamlined processes for starting and running businesses, including straightforward company registration procedures and a business-friendly regulatory environment,” says Nirav Shah, Director at Fame Advisory, who confirmed participation as a speaker for the Invest UAE seminar.

“The implementation of clear corporate governance standards ensures transparency and accountability, further enhancing the attractiveness of the UAE as a business hub,” adds Shah.

The implementation of clear corporate governance standards ensures transparency and accountability, further enhancing the attractiveness of the UAE as a business hub. - Nirav Shah, Director at Fame Advisory

Speakers confirmed for the Invest UAE seminar are eager to engage with the UAE’s business community and provide valuable insights on current trends and challenges in the SME and start-up sectors. They also anticipate networking with industry experts and believe the UAE presents abundant opportunities for business growth; however, understanding the intricacies of setting up and operating businesses in the region are critical for achieving success.

Invest UAE

When: June 25, 9am - 4pm

Where: Taj Dubai, Business Bay

Register on https://events.gulfnews.com/InvestUAE#/

“We are thrilled to be part of the Invest UAE seminar as this platform is specially designed to connect businesses with the unique opportunities the UAE offers,” says Mostafa Elrefaey, General Manager at Integrity Accounting Services (IAS).

“The UAE’s reputation as a global business hub is well-deserved. Located at the crossroads between the East and the West, it offers businesses unparalleled access to vast markets. With our in-depth understanding of the UAE's accounting regulations and tax environment, we can guide investors through every step of their journey, from navigating the business set-up process and ensuring financial compliance to providing ongoing accounting, bookkeeping, and tax services,” he adds.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Invest UAE seminar as this platform is specially designed to connect businesses with the unique opportunities the UAE offers.” - Mostafa Elrefaey, General Manager at Integrity Accounting Services (IAS)

Shuraa Management & Consultancy, the Silver Sponsor of the event, is looking forward to connecting with government officials, industry experts, and potential investors at the event.

There is no denying the personal connection that can be established through face-to-face interactions with interested investors as well as other exhibitors, associates, and agencies who will be present at the venue. - Haya Daye, Business Development Manager, Shuraa Management & Consultancy

“Through the event, we plan to utilise the digital platforms and social media to engage with a wider audience. Beyond the digital impact, there is no denying the personal connection that can be established through face-to-face interactions with interested investors as well as other exhibitors, associates, and agencies who will be present at the venue,” says Haya Daye, Business Development Manager, Shuraa Management & Consultancy, which offers a wide range of services, from business registration to visas, PRO services, licensing, tax advisory, accounting, compliance, legal support, recruitment, and more.

Key highlights of the seminar

The seminar agenda, created in collaboration with industry experts, spotlights crucial investment opportunities as well as issues businesses may encounter both during establishment and throughout their growth stages.

Introduced last year to streamline financial reporting, corporate taxation remains a topic of ongoing discussion among businesses. Invest UAE features a dedicated panel on corporate taxation which explores the intricacies of tax implications and addresses all queries companies may have.

Image Credit: Saumya Sunny/ Gulf News

Free zone focus

In the UAE, over 45 free zones have been vital in fostering start-ups and SMEs, catalysing growth in the entrepreneurial sector. With speakers from the UAE’s top free zones and the business set-up sector, a special panel discussion will delve into how free zones contribute significantly to business expansion, providing a conducive environment for innovation, trade, and economic diversification in the region.

Meanwhile, another exclusive panel discussion will help attendees understand the legal considerations essential for entrepreneurs before establishing businesses in the UAE. Don't miss out on invaluable insights to ensure a smooth and compliant journey towards success.

Ajman Media City is Platinum Sponsor of the event, and Rakez and Shuraa Management & Consultancy are the Silver Sponsors. Invest UAE’s Support Partners are Galadari Advocates & Legal Consultants, Neeja Corporate Services, Aurion FZCO, Fame Advisory, Integrity Accounting Services; and Ahmad Alagbari Chartered Accountants. The Venue Partner of the event is Taj Dubai.