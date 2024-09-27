POWERCHINA and the Confucius Institute at University of Dubai recently co-hosted the CHINA-UAE Cultural Exchange: Celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival event for youth in Dubai. The gathering on September 17 featured over 140 participants, including representatives from the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the UAE, Consulate-General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai, Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority, faculty members and students from the University of Dubai, as well as staff from POWERCHINA’s UAE office.

The event opened with a welcome speech by Ou Boqian, Consul General of China in Dubai. In her remarks, she conveyed gratitude to the event’s organisers—POWERCHINA and the Confucius Institute at University of Dubai. She stressed that cultural exchange served as a key connecting the hearts between Chinese and Emiratis. She emphasised that youth represented the future of Chinese-UAE bilateral relations and expressed her belief that the event would enhance mutual understanding and friendship, building a solid foundation for the development of Chines-UAE relations for the long run.

The President of POWERCHINA MENA, Peng Gang expressed his heartfelt thanks to the attendees. He said that the event aimed to create a platform for cultural exchange, which was the best way to facilitate understanding and broader, comprehensive collaboration between the two countries. This event, he added, aligned with the UAE government’s spirit of inclusiveness and cultural diversity. He stressed that this cultural exchange event provided an opportunity for the youth of both countries to enhance their cultural understanding and learn more about each other.

Dr Eesa Al Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, expressed his sincere gratitude to POWERCHINA and the Confucius Institute at the University of Dubai for organising this event. He emphasised that the Mid-Autumn Festival was a time of reunion, gratitude and reflection, and the spirit of unity resonated deeply with the values that are held in the UAE. The partnership between the University of Dubai, CIUD, and POWERCHINA embodied the true spirit of cooperation and mutual understanding. Through cultural exchange and collaboration, they were building lasting relationships between the UAE and China—two nations rich in history, culture, and ambition, he said. The event served as a reminder of the importance of cross-cultural dialogue and the opportunities it brought for shared growth and learning.

The event also featured speeches from Chinese and Emirati youth, who shared their unforgettable experience of cultural, academic, technological and daily exchanges between the two countries. Participants watched videos highlighting the Mid-Autumn Festival, China’s 24 Solar Terms and the promotional video for Belt and Road Initiative including the documentary, A Silk Road Painting.

During the interactive segment, Chinese and Emirati youth took part in activities such as calligraphy mooncake making and a tea ceremony.