Dubai: Those looking to buy gold and gifts for loved ones to celebrate Diwali, the festival of lights, will find it favourable to shop in Dubai.

They can take advantage of exceptional deals and offers on purchases with Dubai Jewellery Group. Buyers can enjoy 50 per cent off selected diamond jewellery collections and up to half-price discount on making-charges on select gold jewellery.

Purchases of gold, diamond, pearl or precious jewellery of Dh500 at participating outlets will also be entered into an exciting raffle to win shopping vouchers worth Dh5,000 each. In total, Dh150,000 worth of jewellery vouchers will be handed out to 30 lucky winners, making the festival of light one of the brightest ever in Dubai.

Soaring gold sales

According to Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), gold sales always soar days leading to Diwali, which is also one of the busiest shopping periods of the year.

DFRE noted: “This year, Diwali is sure to be an extra special celebration in the UAE. The country is home to over 2.5 million Indians, and many will be celebrating Diwali in Dubai. It has become a much-loved period of the Dubai events calendar, and not just within the Indian diaspora but also among the many residents and tourists who flock to the country at this time of year to make the most of events, entertainment and retail offers designed to sparkle, as well as festive fireworks and lighting across the city,”