Dubai: It’s a long weekend in the UAE, thanks to the Eid Al Adha holidays, which means residents get extra days off to recharge, or perhaps strike a work-life balance.

Filipina Hannah Zarah Bhatti, 33, is ready for a holiday escape with her husband to Sri Lanka.

“With its stunning beaches, lush jungles, and fascinating history, Sri Lanka is going to be a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure,” she said.

“I can’t wait to explore the country’s ancient ruins, sample its delicious cuisine, and soak up the sun and beach. I hope to make it an unforgettable trip.”

Plan to relax

Andrea Giovanninni Italian expat Andrea Giovanninni said he is looking forward to the long holiday with a stay at the Saadiyat Rotana Resort & Villas, a five-star property in Abu Dhabi with friends.

“I will be working the first few days,” says Giovanninni. “Then I will take time off to head to Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat beach. We will swim, explore Abu Dhabi’s mangroves which is always so fascinating for me. The plan is to relax and get some wellness treatment done too.”

Staycation

Pratik Pete Indian expat Pratik Pete, 32 is heading to Ras Al Khaimah for a two-day staycation inside a luxurious beachfront property with his wife.

“We plan to chill at the resort, do some swimming and enjoy some good food. We will return to Dubai and spend some quality time with friends. The plan is to have a games night and movie watching with friends. Two days will be allocated to a trip to Abu Dhabi as well as I have not explored the city well enough.”

Celebrating with friends

Pakistani expat Ejaz Ahmed, 30, has the long weekend all planned out.

Ejaz Ahmed “I will not be able to travel to Pakistan to celebrate the occasion with family. But I will make the most of my time in Dubai with friends.”

Ahmed said: “On the first day after Eid prayers, I will do Qurbani (sacrificing of animal) and distribute it among people and my neighbours. Sharing is a key element of the celebration and I will do my bit to ensure I give and share to friends and people in need.”

He added: “On the second day of Eid, I am planning to go on a long drive to visit Dalma Island in Abu Dhabi.” On the third day, I will head to Ras Al Khaimah to do the longest Zipline.

Travel plans scuttled

Angelica Herradura Filipina Angelica Herradura, 34, and her husband originally had plans to fly off to Armenia for the Eid holidays. But the plans were shelved and the couple are now planning on having a good time with friends in Dubai.

“My husband and I were eagerly waiting for our trip to Armenia which we booked long ago for Eid Al Adha holidays. But our plans were shattered when the airline abruptly cancelled our flight, sending our plans spiralling downward. We cannot find a reasonable rate as most airlines are either fully booked or the prices have skyrocketed.”

Despite this setback, they have found a silver lining amidst adversity.