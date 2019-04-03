Dusty conditions in Dubai. The sudden change in weather caused problems for motorists and pedestrians. Image Credit: Nathaniel Lacsina/GN Archives

Dubai: Drizzle fell across pockets of the UAE on Wednesday morning as scattered showers are likely to continue throughout the day.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) cautioned motorists of strong winds and dusty conditions, which reduced visibility on the roads down to 2,000 metres.

Areas near Dubai International Airport also witnessed light showers, with scattered rain further expected in the Western region and along the coast.

The unstable weather affected the nation since Tuesday night, with thunderstorms and heavy rainfall that lashed a number of towns in Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra region and Jazeera Dalma.

The dusty conditions will continue until Saturday, according to the NCM, accompanied with strong winds of speeds of up to 45 km/h.

The NCM said that the country is currently under “a trough of low pressure over central parts of the Arabian Peninsula and Western UAE, accompanied with a weak trough of low pressure at upper air levels”.