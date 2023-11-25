Dubai: UAE residents will enjoy the cool temperature and pleasant weather today across the Emirates. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported early morning rain in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, and the internal parts of Sharjah. There is also a significant drop in temperatures across the Emirates.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be cloudy during the day. Low clouds will appear over the East coast with a chance of some rain bearing clouds formation by afternoon especially at the sea, eastwards and northwards, such as in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah, the NCM reported.
Instagram account @storm.ae shared a video of rain in Dubai on Saturday morning.
Residents have also been advised to avoid visiting wadis or valleys and flood-prone areas.
Motorists are advised to drive carefully, drive safely, slow down, and avoid waterlogged areas.
In general, today's skies will be partly cloudy with moderate rain possible, according to NCM.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 27-31°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 11-18°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 26-30°C, and 17-23°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Sunday morning causing fog and mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
In its daily weather update, the NCM said that moderate southeasterly to northeasterly winds at the speed of 20 – 35, reaching 40 km/h at times, will blow dust across the country.
The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate becoming rough at times with clouds in Oman sea.